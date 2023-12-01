Rangers have completed their football board after confirming the appointments of Nils Koppen as director of football recruitment and Tom Taylor as their head of performance.

Koppen, a 38-year-old Belgian, was previously working with PSV Eindhoven and had the title of head of scouting. He also has experience of working in the Eredivisie outfit’s academy and will now work alongside the Rangers football board, which comprises of chairman John Bennett, chief executive James Bisgrove, manager Philippe Clement, director of football operations Creag Robertson, director of medical and performance Dr Mark Waller, academy director Zeb Jacobs and now Koppen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Hasselt, Belgium, Koppen started his coaching career at KFC Helson before moving on to ASV Geel. He then joined Lommel, moving up the ranks to become academy manager, before being headhunted by Genk in 2016, becoming their youth chief scout. It was here that Koppen crossed paths with current manager Philippe Clement before moving on to PSV in 2018. He will start work with Rangers on January 2 next year and the Ibrox club state that he “will be tasked with ensuring the club have a thriving player trading model, and leading the recently revamped scouting set-up at the Rangers Training Centre”.

Rangers have made two big appointments as the club finalise matters off the pitch.

On his move to Rangers, Koppen said: “I am delighted to be joining such a prestigious club like Rangers in what is a crucial role for the club’s forward strategy. The chairman and CEO have both been clear in recent times our player trading model has to function better and on a more regular basis. I look forward to working with the scouting team already here at the club to ensure we reach our goals in the coming years.”