Rangers appoint new chairman as Douglas Park steps down amid fan protests

Rangers have moved swiftly to appoint a new chairman after confirming that Douglas Park has stepped down after three years at the helm.

Park, who has been a member of the board of directors at Ibrox since 2015, has been replaced by John Bennett, who steps up from his previous role as vice-chairman.

A Rangers statement confirmed: “Douglas Park, who has been chairman of Rangers International Football Club PLC (RIFC) for three years, has decided to step down from his role. The RIFC Board unanimously agreed to instal the current vice-chairman, John Bennett, as the club’s new chairman.

“Douglas became chairman of Rangers at the end of March 2020, assuming the role in the most challenging of circumstances. He became chairman at the onset of the Covid pandemic and went on to oversee Rangers winning its fifty-fifth Scottish League title; reach a major European final for only the fifth time in the club’s 150-year history; and lift the Scottish Cup for the first time in over a decade. Douglas also led significant investments in the infrastructure at both Ibrox and Auchenhowie.”

Rangers chairman Douglas Park has stepped down after three years in the role. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Park’s departure follows recent protests from Rangers fans calling for him to stand down with managing director Stewart Robertson and director of football Ross Wilson also coming under fire.

Confirming his decision, Park said: "It’s been a great honour to serve the club as a director and chairman. During my eight years in office, we endured extraordinary pressures. I am glad we have stabilised and strengthened the club and it is now time for me to hand over the baton to a new chairman for the next stage in the club’s development. I look forward to continuing to attend matches supporting the team, and I wish John and all at Rangers Football Club the very best."