Rangers appeal Jose Cifuentes red card as fast track panel convened to conduct hearing
Rangers have appealed the red card given to midfielder Jose Cifuentes during Saturday’s 3-1 win over Dundee.
The Ecuadorian midfielder was sent off in first-half stoppage time following a challenge on Amadou Bakayoko. Referee Kevin Clancy deemed the challenge to only be worthy of a yellow card at the time but on the advice of VAR Steven Kirkland, the match official was invited to review his decision and subsequently upgraded it to a red card.
Due to the dismissal being filed under the category of ‘A1 – serious foul play’, Cifuentes is immediately suspended for the next domestic Scottish match, which is Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen Hampden. However, Rangers believe that the 24-year-old has been wrongfully red carded and their fast track tribunal hearing will take place on Tuesday.
If Cifuentes’ sending off is upheld, then Rangers manager Philippe Clement will face a shortage of deep-lying midfielders for the match against the Dons. Nicolas Raskin is ruled out due to injury and Ryan Jack is struggling to make it due to his own fitness issues.