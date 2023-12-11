Rangers appeal Jose Cifuentes red card as fast track panel convened to conduct hearing

The Ibrox club will be without the Ecuadorian for the Aberdeen Viaplay Cup final if the decision is upheld

Rangers have appealed the red card given to midfielder Jose Cifuentes during Saturday’s 3-1 win over Dundee.

The Ecuadorian midfielder was sent off in first-half stoppage time following a challenge on Amadou Bakayoko. Referee Kevin Clancy deemed the challenge to only be worthy of a yellow card at the time but on the advice of VAR Steven Kirkland, the match official was invited to review his decision and subsequently upgraded it to a red card.

Due to the dismissal being filed under the category of ‘A1 – serious foul play’, Cifuentes is immediately suspended for the next domestic Scottish match, which is Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen Hampden. However, Rangers believe that the 24-year-old has been wrongfully red carded and their fast track tribunal hearing will take place on Tuesday.

