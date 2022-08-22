Rangers appeal John Lundstram's Hibs red card - and why it could succeed

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willie Collum shows a red card to Rangers midfielder John Lundstram. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Willie Collum brandished a red card when the midfielder brought down Martin Boyle in the middle of the pitch during the second half of the encounter at Easter Road.

The referee adjudged Lundstram to be guilty of serious foul play.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have submitted a claim of wrongful dismissal with both Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Hibs boss Lee Johnson both agreeing that it was a yellow card challenge.

The rules state that serious foul play is:

“A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.

"Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul play.”

A similar incident took place in the Newcastle United v Manchester City clash in the Premier League on Sunday. Kieran Trippier was shown a red card for a challenge on Kevin de Bruyne but it was overturned after being referred to VAR.

It has been reported that Rangers have also expressed concerns about Collum’s performance to the Scottish FA, having done so in 2019.

Collum also showed a red card to Alfredo Morelos for an elbow on Hibs’ Marijan Cabraja.