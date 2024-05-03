Rangers goalkeeper Kieran Wright has joined Livingston on an emergency seven-day loan to help avert a potential injury crisis.

The 25-year-old answered an SOS from David Martindale after the Livingston boss was left with Shamal George as his only fit goalkeeper for Saturday’s trip to Motherwell following an injury to Jack Hamilton.

Wright has been on the books at Ibrox since 2016 but has never featured for the first team despite appearing on the bench for numerous European matches. He has had loan spells with Albion Rovers, Raith Rovers, Alloa Athletic, Partick Thistle and Dumbarton as well as representing Scotland at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level.

Rangers goalkeeper Kieran Wright has joined Livingston on an emergency loan. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A Livingston statement confirming the move read: “The club would like to thank the SPFL, the SFA and Rangers FC Director of Football Operations Creag Robertson for their help in making this possible.”