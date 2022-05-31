The 37-year-old Northern Irishman, who is the most capped British footballer of all time, is still a key member of the Ibrox dressing-room and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has decided to hand him another contract as he assembles his squad for next season.

“I am absolutely delighted,” said Davis, who has had two spells as a Rangers player. “It was a really important season for us last year, and to finish on a high with the Scottish Cup was important for the team and the group and we want to try and kick on again next year now.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Growing up as a Rangers fan, it was always going to be special pulling on the jersey, and I have been very fortunate to do it the number of times that I have and to have some of the memories I have had.

Steven Davis has agreed a contract extension.

“We know success is what is demanded at the club, and you want to play at the highest level possible, and we have shown we are capable of doing that as a group, so it is really important we try to kick on next season and get our hands on more silverware.”

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson added: “ It’s great that we will continue to have Steven’s influence and understanding of Rangers with the group over the course of the next 12 months.