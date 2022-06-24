Jake Hastie spent part of last season on loan at Partick Thistle.

The 23-year-old forward, who joined the Ibrox club from Motherwell in 2019, failed to make the breakthrough at Rangers and was farmed out on loan back to the Steelmen, Rotherham United, Partick Thistle and Linfield.

Rangers spent £350,000 on Hastie under Steven Gerrard, but he has not played competitively for the first team since a Europa League qualifier against St Joseph’s three years ago.

Managed by ex-Dundee and Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley, the EFL League Two club are looking to make a promotion bid this season and Hastie joins fellow Scots Reghan Tumilty and Euan Murray in making the move to the north-east of England in the past week.

A statement from Rangers on Hastie’s departure read: “Rangers can today announce Jake Hastie has departed for @Official_HUFC [Hartlepool United], with the clubs having reached an agreement for his permanent transfer.