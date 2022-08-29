Rangers announce Champions League prices - fan criticism as cheapest option more expensive than Celtic

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ajax, Napoli and Liverpool will all visit Ibrox in what is one of the most intriguing groups in UEFA’s elite club competition.

A three-game package for adult season-ticket holders starts at £150, rising to £180 in the most expensive sections.

Those fans with season tickets have until Sunday, September 4 to secure their seat before MyGers members have the ability to snap up any available briefs.

The pricing structure has faced criticism from a number of supporters on social media.

At £150, the cheapest package is £21 point more than Celtic fans are paying for their three matches.

The Scottish champions face Champions League holders Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Celtic set the £129 price across the whole of the stadium last week and had a deadline of 9am today (Monday, August 29).

Rangers welcome Liverpool, Ajax and Napoli to Ibrox in the Champions League (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)