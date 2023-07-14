Rangers have ended their long-running dispute with the Scottish Professional Football League after receiving an apology from the league body over its title sponsorship with cinch.

The SPFL has also vowed to undertake an independent governance review into its own policies and procedures in the wake of the row, which has spanned two years since chief executive Neil Doncaster signed a five-year deal with the online car company to sponsor the league until 2025-26.

Rangers argued that the SPFL contract with cinch had compromised their own pre-existing arrangement with coach firm Park’s of Hamilton – owned by former chairman Douglas Park – and refused to display the car company’s branding around their stadium or conduct media interviews in front of the cinch logo. The deal was revised last year to proclude Rangers from any obligation to display cinch advertising, and now the Ibrox club has claimed another off-field victory by securing the apology and contribution towards legal costs it had been seeking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the SPFL read: “The SPFL has accepted that Rangers had a pre-existing contract with Park’s at the point that the SPFL entered into its title sponsorship contract with cinch in June 2021. All three parties have now agreed to withdraw the resulting Scottish FA arbitration, with the SPFL making a contribution to the costs of Rangers and Park’s. These sums will be donated to charity. The SPFL regrets any damage to the reputation of Rangers and Park’s as a result of the dispute.”

Rangers have received an apology from the SPFL to end their long-running dispute over the cinch title sponsorship. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan added: “We are delighted to have finally drawn a line under this dispute following discussions between ourselves and Rangers, and we are keen to do all we can to learn from this protracted disagreement.

“I am particularly grateful for the constructive approach shown by all parties in helping resolve this long-running situation and am very happy to apologise if there has been any damage to the reputation of Rangers FC or Park’s of Hamilton. Going forward, we have also agreed to commission an independent review of governance to help ensure the SPFL can avoid any such dispute in the future. This review will commence in October 2023.

“I am pleased we have put this matter to bed at last and am now looking forward to working constructively with Rangers and our 41 other clubs at what is a hugely exciting time for Scottish football as a whole.”

A spokesperson for Rangers commented: “Rangers acknowledges the apology from the SPFL and is pleased that this long running dispute has been brought to a conclusion. In welcoming the independent review of SPFL governance, the Club wishes to give thanks for the efforts and patience of those who have driven this to a satisfactory outcome.”

The SPFL’s independent review will commence in October and will be chaired by non-executive director Karyn McCluskey along with SPFL Audit Committee members James MacDonald of Ross County and Chris McKay of Celtic. An external auditor will review the matter and make recommendations to ensure history is not repeated in the future.