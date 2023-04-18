All Sections
Rangers and SFA slammed over 'lenient' response to Craig McPherson Celtic headbutt

Two former referees have accused Rangers and the Scottish FA of failing to appropriately punish Craig McPherson for his apparent headbutt on Celtic Women manager Fran Alonso.

By Matthew Elder
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:49 BST
McPherson, the Rangers Women assistant coach, was suspended by the SFA for six matches following the unsavoury incident at the end of the 1-1 draw between the Old Firm sides in the SWPL last month.

In footage broadcast on Sky Sports, the 52-year-old could be seen confronting Alonso after full-time before appearing to aim a headbutt at the back of the Spaniard’s head as players and coaches rushed in. McPherson has since apologised for what he described as "out of character" behaviour and said he was "very grateful" to Alonso for accepting his apology after a "lengthy conversation".

The SFA, Rangers and Police Scotland all launched investigations with McPherson ordered to sit out six matches following a disciplinary hearing at Hampden. However, former category one whistlers Steve Conroy and Des Roache believe the former Falkirk and Morton midfielder has been let off lightly by both his club and the governing body.

Rangers Women assistant coach Craig McPherson (left) with manager Malky Thomson. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)Rangers Women assistant coach Craig McPherson (left) with manager Malky Thomson. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
Rangers Women assistant coach Craig McPherson (left) with manager Malky Thomson. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Conroy said: “Rangers should have dismissed him. That’s gross misconduct. You can’t have that from a senior part of the organisation. If I was running an organisation, I would have sacked him.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, the ban is too lenient. You can’t say it was a rush of blood or adrenalin. He deliberately and with fore-thought sought the guy out and deliberately stuck the head on him. It’s criminal.

“I was talking to a ref colleague and there was a situation where there was a threat of an assault on a referee, but it was averted. However, the person who made the threat was given a 12-game ban – this guy MacPherson gets six.”

Speaking to T10 Digital, Roache added: “Jim Goodwin was hit with an eight-match ban for accusing Ryan Porteous of cheating when he was Aberdeen manager. There is no comparison.

“What if Craig MacPherson had done this on the street, and a police officer happened to see it? He would be getting more than a six-game ban. There is no explanation from the SFA who continue to play hide and seek at Hampden.”

