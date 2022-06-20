Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt both hit with new UEFA fines for Europa League incidents

The latest meeting of UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has imposed a sanction of €7,750 (around £6,650) for the throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks during the second leg of the semi-final against RB Leipzig at Ibrox on May 5.

It takes the total of fines handed down to Rangers by the CEDB during the campaign to €136,250 (around £117,000).

The eight previous financial penalties received by Rangers were:-

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 05: Borna Barisic of Rangers clears a flare from the pitch during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final Leg Two match between Rangers and RB Leipzig at Ibrox Stadium on May 05, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

- €5,250 for the ‘lighting and throwing of an object’ during the 1-1 draw away to Brondby on November 4.

- €6,000 for the ‘throwing of objects’ during the 2-0 win over Sparta Prague at Ibrox on November 25.

- €19,250 for ‘lighting of fireworks’ during the 1-1 draw against Lyon in France on December 9.

- €5,000 for the post-match encroachment of children onto the pitch at Ibrox at the second leg of the knockout round play-off tie against Borussia Dortmund on February 24.

- €35,000 for ‘throwing of objects’ and ‘acts of damage’ at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade during the second leg of the last 16 tie against Red Star Belgrade on March 17.

- €46,250 for the lighting of multiple fireworks and being deemed responsible for a late kick-off at the first leg of the quarter-final against Braga in Portugal on April 7.

- €8,000 for the blocking of public passageways at Ibrox during the second leg of the quarter-final against Braga on April 14.

- €3,750 (around £3,190) for the lighting of fireworks by Rangers supporters at the first leg of the semi-final against RB Leipzig in Germany on April 28.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who defeated Rangers on penalties after extra time in the final in Seville, have been fined €80,000 for the pitch invasion and other incidents of crowd disorder at the second leg of their semi-final against West Ham United in Germany on May 5.