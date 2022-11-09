Rangers and Dundee United duo learn World Cup fate as Wales name squad for Qatar

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo has been left out of the Wales squad for the World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Levitt made the cut for the tournament in Qatar, justifying his decision to leave Manchester United in the summer to make his move to Tannadice permanent following his successful loan spell last season.

Rangers striker Tom Lawrence misses out due to injury. Matondo, however, was overlooked with Wales boss Robert Page pointing to the 22-year-old’s lack of minutes at the Ibrox club since making a £2.5m summer move from Bundesliga outfit Schalke.

Page told the BBC: “I know it is the second campaign he has missed out on and he’s such a great lad, but I need him to go into his club and play week in week out and add value to the squad when he comes in.

"But I have said to him I am not writing his future off. I get that he wll be disappointed now but there is still a future for him in Welsh football.”

Gareth Bale captains the squad after coming off the bench to score a crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC's MLS Cup final triumph over Philadelphia Union - his first action since September. Bale, who has returned to Wales after playing in California on Saturday, said after LAFC's triumph that he is "not 100 per cent at the moment" after having a "few little issues".

But Page said: "Has he played as many minutes as we'd like? Probably not. But that doesn't worry me.

"He's proved time and time again when he puts the Welsh jersey on, irrespective of how many minutes he's played at domestic level, he's always produced.

"On big occasions he'll always turn up, thrive, and enjoy it. No question about that. He'll have an effect on the game straight away and when opposing managers see his name on the team sheet they'll know.

"It's the power that people like Gareth have because they always deliver."

Wales start their World Cup campaign against the United States on November 21 before playing Iran four days later.

They complete their group fixtures against England on November 29 - a third game in nine days.

Asked if Bale could start all three games, Page said: "That's the million dollar question. We don't know, we'll assess each game as it comes.

"We're just fully focused on the first game. Hopefully get off to a positive, which is not losing the game.