Rangers and Celtic pursue €4m defender, Postecoglou compensation 'agreed', EPL side eye big-money Ajer move, Hibs midfielder's future - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football transfer news as Kenyan defender Joseph Okumu is linked with Celtic and Rangers. Picture: KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

This weekend sees Steve Clarke’s men go up against Luxembourg in their final warm-up match.

Domestically, it will be centred around transfer speculation and squad building, plus Celtic’s uncertainty around the management team.

Here are Friday’s main Scottish football headlines and transfer news:

Buddies transfer plans

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed he wants to add another five players to his squad for next season. Motherwell defender Charles Dunne has been signed up already. However, he is consigned to losing Ilkay Durmus. The club have failed to agree a new deal with the winger set to return to Turkey, while talks are ongoing with Jake Doyle-Hayes and Dylan Connolly. (Scottish Sun)

Big step in Celtic manager pursuit

Celtic have agreed a six-figure fee with Yokohama F. Marinos for manager Ange Postecoglou. The Australian became the favourite after talks with Eddie Howe broke down and now compensation has been agreed in a key step towards the appointment. Although Celtic may have to wait for Uefa to ratify his coaching licence. (Football Insider)

BUT… Kennedy odds slashed

Bookmakers have slashed odds on John Kennedy being in charge of Celtic for the season opener. Kennedy was interim boss following the departure of Neil Lennon in February. With the ambiguity over Ange Postecoglou’s coaching licence the former centre-back’s odds have fallen from 16/1 to 8/1. (Scottish Sun)

Old Firm keen on €4m defender

Celtic and Rangers have made bids for €4m-rated Elfsborg defender Joseph Okumu. The Old Firm are two of five clubs to have reportedly submitted a bid, French duo Lorient and Reims, plus Belgian side Gent, the others. The French sides lead the race for Okumu’s signature with their willingness to pay up to €3m. (Aftonbladet)

Hendry wanted by English trio

Scotland star Jack Hendry is attracting interest from the Premier League. The Celtic centre-back has one year left on his deal at Parkhead. He spent last season on loan in Belgium with Oostende and his performances have caught the eye of Leeds United, Burnley and West Brom. (Daily Record)

Canaries keen on Ajer

Norwich City are planning a big-money move for Kristoffer Ajer after winning promotion to the Premier League. The Norwegian centre-back has one year left on his deal and has been linked with Newcastle United. The Canaries are set to up the ante and he could cost £10million. (Scottish Sun)

Barkas-Ntcham deal

AEK Athens may look to waive part of the £4.5m fee Celtic paid for Vasilis Barkas to land Olivier Ntcham. The Greek giants are keen on the French midfielder who would prefer a move to England according to reports in Greece. (Scottish Sun)

United’s manager hunt

Dundee United will look for an experienced number two if Tam Courts wins the race for the vacant managerial post. The club’s academy coach and head of tactical performance is favourite for the job but his lack of first-team experience has drawn concerns from fans. United are keen to switch focus to youth integration in the first-team. (Evening Telegraph)

Mallan eyes Hibs place