Celtic and Rangers have led the tributes to Pele after the Brazil legend’s death was announced on Thursday.

Pele celebrates scoring the first goal for Brazil in the 1970 World Cup final. Photo by Colorsport/Shutterstock

The three-time World Cup winner, who had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021, was admitted to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo on November 29 and has died at the age of 82.

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: “We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.” Nascimento, who had posted before Christmas that members of Pele’s family would spend the holiday period in the hospital with him, added three heartbroken emojis.

The football world is in mourning after the death of one of the game’s greatest players, with Scottish clubs quick to pay tribute to him on social media.

Current Premiership champions Celtic wrote: “A true legend and one of the greatest ever to have played the game. Rest in Peace, Pele.”

Rangers also hailed Pele with a post that read: “#RangersFC are saddened to hear of the death of Pelé, one of the true greats of the game. We join the football world in passing our condolences to his family and friends at this time.”

Pele visited Rugby Park in 1966 and Kilmarnock posted: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of Pelé: one of our sport's all-time greats. Pelé graced the Rugby Park turf alongside the Brazil squad in 1966, in a visit that will always be treasured by the club.”

The Scottish Football Association also paid tribute. “Farewell to one of the true icons of the game, Pelé,” they wrote on Twitter.

Tributes across the football world

Brazil forward Neymar – who moved level with Pele’s record of 77 international goals during the 2022 World Cup – posted his own emotional tribute on Instagram. “Before Pele, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pele football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all,” Neymar said. “He turned football into art, into entertainment He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: He gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He’s gone but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER!!”

The president of the federation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, said in a statement: “The CBF will pay all possible tributes to the greatest athlete of all time. Pele is eternal and we will always work to preserve his history and continue his legacy.”

Former England striker Sir Geoff Hurst – who won the World Cup in 1966, scoring a hat-trick in the final – said on Twitter: “I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you.”

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message on Instagram alongside a picture of him with the Brazil great expressing his “deepest condolences”. Ronaldo said: “A mere ‘goodbye’ to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the entire world of football. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.”

France forward Kylian Mbappe – who in 2018 joined Pele as the only teenagers to score in a World Cup final – wrote on Instagram: “The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING.”

Argentina captain Lionel Messi simply wrote: “Rest in peace, @pele.”

European football’s governing body UEFA said in a statement on Twitter: “Tonight, we join fans the world over in mourning Pele, one of football’s all-time greatest players. He was the first global superstar of the game and played a pioneering role in football’s rise to become the world’s most popular sport. Rest in peace, Pele.”

The Football Association announced Wembley’s arch would be lit up in Brazil colours in Pele’s memory. There were also rounds of applause ahead of Thursday evening’s Football League matches around the country, which kicked off shortly after news broke of Pele’s death.

