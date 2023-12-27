Rangers and Aberdeen matches postponed as adverse weather causes severe travel disruption

Rangers match against Ross County at Ibrox on Wednesday has been called off. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers match against Ross County scheduled to take place at Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday night has been postponed after bad weather prevented the visitors from making the journey to Glasgow.

Doubts were cast over the Scottish Premiership clash taking place when it emerged that the Staggies had not stayed overnight in Glasgow ahead of the match and would have to travel through severe conditions to reach Ibrox.

With heavy snow leaving the A9 main route down from the Highlands at a standstill, and police advising against travel amid Met Office weather warnings, a decision was made to postpone the match, meaning Rangers will now have a free midweek prior to Saturday’s Old Firm derby at Celtic Park.

A Rangers statement read: “Rangers can confirm this evening’s Scottish Premiership fixture with Ross County has been postponed. Despite the Ibrox playing surface being in good condition and ready to host the match, adverse weather conditions on the A9 means our visitors have been unable to reach Glasgow.”

Philippe Clement’s side beat Motherwell 2-0 at Fir Park on Christmas Eve and are currently five points behind leaders Celtic with two games in hand.

A Ross County statement added: “Following consultation with Police Scotland regarding today’s weather conditions on the A9, this evening’s match against Rangers has been postponed.”

Aberdeen’s clash with Motherwell at Pittodrie has also been called off after Storm Gerrit caused flooding to many of the main routes into the city and prompted the cancellation of rail services.

Chief executive Alan Burrows told the Dons’ official website: “Whilst much of Pittodrie has been battered by significant rain and gale force winds, the stadium itself and the pitch have coped admirably well. However, as roads became flooded and unpassable or damaged due to fallen trees and with rail services being cancelled north of Dundee, it was clear it was going to be a very difficult ask for many supporters of both clubs to safely get to Pittodrie. We remained in dialogue with all stakeholders and after putting our case across to the league, it was agreed between the two clubs, the league and the police that it was safest to rearrange the game.”