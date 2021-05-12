Rangers 'among several European clubs' chasing international midfielder

Rangers are among several clubs in Europe eyeing a move for Algerian international Zinedine Ferhat, according to reports in France.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 4:02 pm
Nimes midfielder Zinedine Ferhat has been in excellent form this season despite his side's struggles. Picture: Getty
Footmercato claims the Nimes midfielder is on the radar of the Glasgow giants after contributing six goals and nine assists in Ligue 1 this season.

The 28-year-old is having the best year of his career with the southern French club, whom he joined in 2019 from Ligue 2 side Le Havre. He previously starred for USM Alger back in his homeland.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

He is about to enter the final year of his contract which has alerted several sides across the continent to his potential availability this summer. Fellow French outfit Saint-Étienne are supposed to be interested, as are Serie A club Sassuolo.

Nimes are currently 19th in Ligue 1 but, with two games remaining and just three points from safety and one point from the relegation play-offs, still have the opportunity to save themselves.

