Rangers 'among several clubs' chasing ex-Man City defender with England U19 caps

Rangers have been credited with an interest in former Manchester City defender Cameron Humphreys.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 27th May 2022, 5:06 pm

The 23-year-old centre-back is reportedly available on a free transfer this summer after allowing his contract to run down with Belgian top flight side Zulte Waregem, where he made 26 appearances last season.

Rangers have already secured the services of John Souttar on a pre-contract from Hearts, but could be in the market for another central defender with the futures of Connor Goldson and Calvin Bassey uncertain.

According to the Daily Mail, the Ibrox side are one of a number of clubs interested in signing former England U19 international Humphreys, along with Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Stoke City.

Cameron Humphreys (left) in action for Zulte Waregem in the Jupiler Pro League. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The Manchester City youth graduate only made two first-team appearances at the Etihad, which both came as a substitute in the FA Cup against Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Aged 16, he featured in a pre-season tour held in Australia in 2015 and played against the likes of Roma and Real Madrid.

