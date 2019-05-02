Rangers agree permanent deal with midfielder Steven Davis

Steven Davis will be a Rangers player next season after the club agreed a permanent deal for the Southampton loanee.

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis. Picture: SNS

The midfielder returned to his former club in the January transfer window on a six-month loan from English Premier League side Southampton.

It marked a return to Ibrox for the Northern Ireland international who originally left for the south coast in 2012.

With his deal at Southampton set to expire in the summer, he’s now agreed to a pre-contract to remain with Rangers until 2020.

Davis got off to a slow start on his return and made the majority of appearances from the bench as fans wondered whether the 34-year-old still had the legs to compete in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

However, he’s started each and every one of Rangers’ matches in their current four-game winning steak with his performances improving over the course.

The player told Rangers TV: “I am obviously delighted my future has been sorted out.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed, especially in the last couple of weeks, the performances of the team as they have been really good and I think there has been a lot of progress made this season.

“We are disappointed that we didn’t manage to pick up any silverware to this point, but there is a lot to look forward to in the future.

“It was a case of myself and the club getting the initial period out of the way and seeing how everything went as my family are still down south. That has been different, but I am delighted to now get everything signed and sealed.”

His manager Steven Gerrard added: “Rangers fans have started to see a fully fit Steven Davis over the past month.

“He looks sharp, is covering all round the pitch, winning the ball back, intercepting balls and looking aggressive.

“That is why we brought him back in January and why we want him as part of this squad going forward.”