Rangers 'agree fee' for star playmaker, Celtic in fresh injury blow, Hoops loanee facing lengthy ban - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Hagi deal
Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi is close to sealing a £17million switch to Roma. The 22-year-old has impressed Jose Mourinho with his performances in Scotland and, according to reports in Romania, a fee has been agreed for a January transfer – Daily Record
Celtic woes
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou revealed that there could be a fitness concern over on-loan Benfica winger Jota following the 3-0 Sports Premier Cup quarter-final victory over Raith Rovers, on top of the injury suffered by Giorgios Giakoumakis in the warm-up – The Scotsman
Hearts future
Hearts defender Craig Halkett is waiting to hear whether he has a future at the club. The 26-year-old becomes a free agent next summer but, to date, there have been no discussions with the Tynecastle hierarchy about a longer agreement – Edinburgh Evening News
Griffiths ban
Leigh Griffiths is set for a five match ban after kicking a smoke bomb at St Johnstone fans on Wednesday night. The Dundee striker, currently on loan from Celtic, booted the pyrotechnic device at away supporters as they celebrated their opener in the Premier Sports quarter final clash – The Scottish Sun
Moore verdict
Former Rangers captain Craig Moore has accused the club of failing to sufficiently strengthen during the summer transfer window, describing the arrivals of players such as John Lundstram and Fashion Sakala as “squad fillers” – Daily Record
Patterson advice
Dundee's former Rangers player Charlie Adam has advised Ibrox defender Nathan Patterson to stay at the club rather than go out on loan – The Herald
Hedges happy
Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges did not push for a summer move despite a bid from Blackburn Rovers, says Dons boss Stephen Glass – Evening Express