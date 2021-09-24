Rangers 'agree fee' for star playmaker, Celtic in fresh injury blow, Hoops loanee facing lengthy ban - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers' Ianis Hagi is set for a move to Roma - according to reports in Romania. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Hagi deal

Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi is close to sealing a £17million switch to Roma. The 22-year-old has impressed Jose Mourinho with his performances in Scotland and, according to reports in Romania, a fee has been agreed for a January transfer – Daily Record

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic woes

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou revealed that there could be a fitness concern over on-loan Benfica winger Jota following the 3-0 Sports Premier Cup quarter-final victory over Raith Rovers, on top of the injury suffered by Giorgios Giakoumakis in the warm-up – The Scotsman

Hearts future

Hearts defender Craig Halkett is waiting to hear whether he has a future at the club. The 26-year-old becomes a free agent next summer but, to date, there have been no discussions with the Tynecastle hierarchy about a longer agreement – Edinburgh Evening News

Griffiths ban

Leigh Griffiths is set for a five match ban after kicking a smoke bomb at St Johnstone fans on Wednesday night. The Dundee striker, currently on loan from Celtic, booted the pyrotechnic device at away supporters as they celebrated their opener in the Premier Sports quarter final clash – The Scottish Sun

Moore verdict

Former Rangers captain Craig Moore has accused the club of failing to sufficiently strengthen during the summer transfer window, describing the arrivals of players such as John Lundstram and Fashion Sakala as “squad fillers” – Daily Record

Patterson advice

Dundee's former Rangers player Charlie Adam has advised Ibrox defender Nathan Patterson to stay at the club rather than go out on loan – The Herald

Hedges happy

Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges did not push for a summer move despite a bid from Blackburn Rovers, says Dons boss Stephen Glass – Evening Express