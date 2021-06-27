Rangers ace set for Ibrox exit after 'fall-out', Celtic close in on first summer signing, Leicester swoop for SPFL starlet - Scottish football rumour mill

Rangers interest
Rangers have expressed an interest in Northampton prospect Caleb Chukwuemeka. The 19-year-old Anglo-Nigerian striker made his League Two breakthrough last season, scoring four times in 28 appearances, and has also attracted interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Norwich and Club Brugges – Daily Mail
Ibrox fall-out
Rangers youngster Ciaran Dickson could be on his way to Burnley after a fall-out with the management at Ibrox. The Scotland U19 international has been told he can go despite recently extending his deal, with the EPL side ready to make a move – The Scottish Sun
Leicester swoop
Dundee United teenage defender Kerr Smith looks set to make the switch to Leicester City this summer after boss Brendan Rodgers moved ahead of Aston Villa, Manchester United and Crystal Palace with an offer for the highly-rated youngster, who has a £500,000 release clause – The Scottish Sun
Celtic signing
Celtic are closing in on the signing of defender Mario Vušković, according to reports in Croatia. While his current club Hadjuk Split are in no hurry to sell, Celtic’s persistence could see the move completed next week for a £4.3m fee including add-ons – Sportske novosti
Fans return
Scottish football clubs could be playing in front of full stadiums again in August after national clinical director Jason Leitch confirmed that the Scottish Government's plan to lift all coronavirus restrictions on August 9 would result in no limits on crowd sizes at football matches – The Scotsman
Doig advice
Hibs youngster Josh Doig has been advised to remain at Easter Road this summer despite reported interest from Celtic, Arsenal and Watford. Club stalwart Lewis Stevenson believes the 19-year-old is still developing and could be sold but loaned back – Edinburgh Evening News