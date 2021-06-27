Rangers ace set for Ibrox exit after 'fall-out', Celtic close in on first summer signing, Leicester swoop for SPFL starlet - Scottish football rumour mill

Sunday's Scottish football transfer rumours.

Rangers interest

Rangers have expressed an interest in Northampton prospect Caleb Chukwuemeka. The 19-year-old Anglo-Nigerian striker made his League Two breakthrough last season, scoring four times in 28 appearances, and has also attracted interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Norwich and Club Brugges – Daily Mail

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ibrox fall-out

Rangers youngster Ciaran Dickson could be on his way to Burnley after a fall-out with the management at Ibrox. The Scotland U19 international has been told he can go despite recently extending his deal, with the EPL side ready to make a move – The Scottish Sun

Leicester swoop

Dundee United teenage defender Kerr Smith looks set to make the switch to Leicester City this summer after boss Brendan Rodgers moved ahead of Aston Villa, Manchester United and Crystal Palace with an offer for the highly-rated youngster, who has a £500,000 release clause – The Scottish Sun

Celtic signing

Celtic are closing in on the signing of defender Mario Vušković, according to reports in Croatia. While his current club Hadjuk Split are in no hurry to sell, Celtic’s persistence could see the move completed next week for a £4.3m fee including add-ons – Sportske novosti

Fans return

Scottish football clubs could be playing in front of full stadiums again in August after national clinical director Jason Leitch confirmed that the Scottish Government's plan to lift all coronavirus restrictions on August 9 would result in no limits on crowd sizes at football matches – The Scotsman

Doig advice