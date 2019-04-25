Rangers ace James Tavernier shares sickening racist abuse

Have your say

Rangers ace James Tavernier took to Instagram to share sickening abuse he received.

James Tavernier shared racist abuse he suffered on social media. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

The Englishman posted a screenshot of the vile verbal attack which he was sent directly.

It read: “Hello black *black heart emoji*, u r f***ing dog s**t and should be playing for black *black heart emoji*, Ni**a Ni**a.”

In response, the Rangers captain put the shrug emoji, seemingly expressing his disbelief at being sent such a disgusting message.

He is not the first Rangers player to be subjected to racial abuse on social media.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was called a “black p***k” on Instagram last year.

Six days ago Tavernier shared an image on Instagram of the ‘ENOUGH.’ campaign, run by the Professional Footballers’ Assocation in England, making a stand against racism.

In the caption he wrote: “We are making a stand against racist abuse. We recognise that our platforms come with responsibly, and so we are using our voice to stand against racist abuse. Together, we are calling on social media platforms and football bodies to do more!”