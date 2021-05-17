Rangers ace in-demand, Celtic fans face manager wait, Dons duo wanted by English clubs, St Johnstone star linked with Hibs eyes deal - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

At the bottom of the table Hamilton Accies relegation was confirmed after a seven-year stay in the top-flight, meanwhile both Ross County and Kilmarnock won which means the latter will go into the play-off with Dundee to decide the league’s 12th team next season.

Monday’s transfer news and headlines from Scottish football:

Eddie Howe to Celtic latest

Despite the season ending, Celtic are not expected to announce Eddie Howe as their new manager on Monday. Fans have grown increasingly agitated by the lack of progress on finding a replacement to Neil Lennon, The former Bournemouth boss is expected to be become the new Celtic head coach but supporter may have to wait a wee bit longer for the unveiling. (Daily Record)

- Meanwhile Celtic defender Stephen Welsh believes Howe “fits the criteria” to take the vacant position at the club.

“Obviously Eddie Howe was a fantastic manager when he was at Bournemouth over the last few years and he fits the criteria," he said. “He plays good football from what I saw, so it is exciting more than anything.” (The Scotsman)

Hagi rumours

Former England striker Kevin Phillips believes there is something to the rumours linking Ianis Hagi with a move to another side in Europe. The Romanian, who helped Rangers to an unbeaten Premiership season, has been linked with Sevilla as well as Bochum who lead the German second tier. Phillips said: “All of this just smells like the agent being busy. Generally, there’s no smoke without fire. I’m not saying I would be surprised if he stayed but when you read stuff like that, the player probably won’t be there at the start of next season.” (Football Insider)

Dons rejected Premier League bid

Aberdeen have rejected a £2million bid for Lewis Ferguson. Watford, who have won promotion back to the Premier League, are understood to have made their move for the midfielder. A reported target of Rangers, Ferguson’s value is high at Pittodrie with his contract running until 2024. Manager Stephen Glass said: “If someone comes in for him, they are going to need a lot of money to get him away from here.” (Scottish Sun)

Kerr wants new deal despite Hibs links

Jason Kerr was enthusiastic and strait to the point when asked if he was keen on signing a new deal at St Johnstone. “Definitely," was the answer. The centre-back has been linked with clubs, including Hibs, but with a year left on his contract at McDairmid Park he sees his future at the club and is keen to play European football. (The Scotsman)

Black Cats want Dons ace

Sunderland are chasing Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie. The League One outfit are competing in the play-offs for a return to the second tier of English football. They are looking to land the versatile star for £800,000. (Daily Record)

