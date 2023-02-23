Fashion Sakala is convinced Rangers are a better team than Celtic despite the Premiership table indicating otherwise.

The Old Firm rivals meet on Sunday in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park with Celtic hoping to retain the trophy. Ange Postecoglou’s side are also currently nine points clear in the league but Sakala is adamant that Rangers will press home what he contends is their current superiority this weekend.

“Yes, we are better than them, so much better,” said Sakala. “But we are nine points behind! We will keep fighting anyway. I think we are such a better club. A far better club.”

He added: "If we get that trophy it will prove that we are a better team than them."

The 25 year-old believes Rangers would have retained their league crown last season if Steven Gerrard had not left midway through for Aston Villa.

“A year ago we won the league unbeaten so that shows we are better than them," stressed Sakala. "Obviously last season we were four points on top before Gerrard left so the change in the coach contributed a lot for us to be struggling.

"But if Gerrard was still here I think we would have won the league last season and this season you can see we struggled again. It is the same thing that happened last season. But the way we are playing now, it is exactly the same as we were playing when Gerrard was here.”

Sakala has relished playing under Michael Beale since the former first-team coach returned to the club as a replacement for the sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The Zambian international was left frustrated by the Dutchman, who said he preferred more physically imposing strikers.

“Gio told me the first time that he came in that he liked big strikers,” he explained. “So I knew then it was done for me. But he started telling me he would find me a position, maybe on the wing. He didn’t know where to put me!