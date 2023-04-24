All Sections
Rangers' 87-word statement condemning treatment at Aberdeen, 'disgusted at chanting', fan injured by missile

Rangers have condemned the treatment the club and its fans were given at Pittodire on Sunday, in the 2-0 Premiership defeat to Aberdeen, including chanting mocking the Ibrox disaster.

By Chris Andrews
Published 24th Apr 2023, 20:07 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 20:07 BST
 Comment

The club released a statement to The Herald on Monday afternoon detailing the incidents before and during the match with one fan injured from a missile thrown at supporters’ buses. Scuffles also took place before the match in the Granite City.

Rangers are liaising with both Police Scotland and Aberdeen FC following a number of incidents both during and after yesterday’s match at Pittodrie," a club spokesperson said. “The club can confirm a Rangers supporter was injured after missiles were thrown at Rangers supporters’ buses as they departed in convoy from the stadium last night. The club is also disgusted by chanting from the Aberdeen sections of the stadium which mocked the Ibrox Disaster, the deaths of club legends, and the desire for a member of the current first-team squad to die.”

Rangers have revealed their disgust at some of the chanting from sections of the Aberdeen support. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)Rangers have revealed their disgust at some of the chanting from sections of the Aberdeen support. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Rangers have revealed their disgust at some of the chanting from sections of the Aberdeen support. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
