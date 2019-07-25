Rangers 2 - 0 Progres Niederkorn: Two summer signings on the scoresheet Sheyi Ojo celebrates putting Rangers 2-0 ahead. Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Rangers have won the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round match against Progres Niederkorn 2-0 at Ibrox. More to follow... Scottish Football Transfer LIVE: Tierney nears Arsenal move | Celtic track trio of right-backs | Aberdeen striker deal off | Liverpool boss praises Gerrard target | Hearts won't move for ex-Rangers striker 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.