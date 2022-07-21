Calvin Bassey set a new Rangers record with a huge deal taking him from Scotland to Ajax. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Rangers' 10 largest transfer fees: Calvin Bassey's €23m Ajax move THIRD to beat Alan Hutton's long-standing Tottenham record

Alan Hutton stood as a Rangers record-holder for almost 14 years – and then his multi-million transfer fee was usurped three times inside six months .

By David Oliver
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 4:34 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 5:04 pm

Tottenham paid Rangers £9m in 2008 and the Scotland international right-back, who later moved on to Real Mallorca and Aston Villa, reluctantly left Ibrox for a fee which swelled the bank balance and set a new club record.

The standard bearer stood for a long time – until another right-back moved in early 2022 and Nathan Patterson followed Hutton’s path to the English Premier League.

Since then though the record has been beaten again – inside six months – and again by a defender as Calvin Bassey joined Ajax in a Rangers record this week.

Hutton’s Tottenham deal was also dwarfed by another EPL transfer this summer, Joe Aribo moving the defender further down the most valuable sales list while Rangers’ bank balance continues to rise.

Here is a look at the updated top ten for 2022 – which no longer includes Duncan Ferguson, Nikica Jelavic or Claudio Reyna’s moves south – but does, of course, still include the Rangers manager.

1. Calvin Bassey

Sold to Ajax, July 2022 Fee: £23m

2. Nathan Patterson

Sold to Everton, January 2022. Fee: £12m rising to £16m

3. Joe Aribo

Sold to Southampton, July 2022. Fee: £6m rising to £10m

4. Alan Hutton

Sold to Tottenham Hotspur, January 2008 Fee: £9m

