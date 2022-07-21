Rangers' 10 largest transfer fees: Calvin Bassey's €23m Ajax move THIRD to beat Alan Hutton's long-standing Tottenham record

Tottenham paid Rangers £9m in 2008 and the Scotland international right-back, who later moved on to Real Mallorca and Aston Villa, reluctantly left Ibrox for a fee which swelled the bank balance and set a new club record.

The standard bearer stood for a long time – until another right-back moved in early 2022 and Nathan Patterson followed Hutton’s path to the English Premier League.

Since then though the record has been beaten again – inside six months – and again by a defender as Calvin Bassey joined Ajax in a Rangers record this week.

Hutton’s Tottenham deal was also dwarfed by another EPL transfer this summer, Joe Aribo moving the defender further down the most valuable sales list while Rangers’ bank balance continues to rise.

Here is a look at the updated top ten for 2022 – which no longer includes Duncan Ferguson, Nikica Jelavic or Claudio Reyna’s moves south – but does, of course, still include the Rangers manager.

1. Calvin Bassey Sold to Ajax, July 2022 Fee: £23m Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Nathan Patterson Sold to Everton, January 2022. Fee: £12m rising to £16m Photo: Rob Carr Photo Sales

3. Joe Aribo Sold to Southampton, July 2022. Fee: £6m rising to £10m Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Alan Hutton Sold to Tottenham Hotspur, January 2008 Fee: £9m Photo: SNS Group Aubrey Washington Photo Sales