'Strong end': What Aaron Ramsey had to say after making return to Rangers team

Aaron Ramsey in action for Rangers during their 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Dundee at Dens Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 31-year-old has been a largely peripheral figure for the Scottish champions since his high profile January deadline day signing on loan from Juventus.

But Ramsey made his most telling contribution so far on only his second starting appearance for Rangers as he played 79 minutes of their 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Dundee at Dens Park.

"It was good to get that amount of minutes under my belt again and hopefully I can build on this performance,” said Ramsey.

“Am I ready to build a bit of momentum now? Yeah. We have a very talented team and we have done very well of late.

“Hopefully I can stay fit and build on this performance and show what I can do.

“It was important to be in the hat for the next round, that’s the main thing.

“For me personally, I am happy the way things have gone, now it’s time to build on this performance and have a strong end to the season.

“It feels great to win as it was a very important game for us.

“It was important we started well and started fast and we did that.

“We were able to get the two early goals which helped settle us down and then we were in control of the game.

“We have a massive week ahead (with the second leg of the Europa League tie against Red Star Belgrade) and we wanted to start well and we have.”

