News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

QPR appoint Michael Beale successor as Rangers boss hailed for laying 'good foundations'

Neil Critchley hailed the “good foundations” laid by predecessor Michael Beale after being named as the new QPR head coach on Sunday.

By Angus Wright
3 minutes ago
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 7:49pm
 Comment
New QPR manager Neil Critchley (right) was previously assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
New QPR manager Neil Critchley (right) was previously assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The former Blackpool boss has signed a three-and-a-half year deal after replacing Beale, who joined Rangers last month.

Critchley had previously succeeded Beale as assistant manager at Aston Villa in the summer, after Beale moved to Loftus Road, but was out of work following the sacking of Steven Gerrard in October.

Hide Ad

“I am very excited and can’t wait to get started,” Critchley told the club’s official site, having been appointed following QPR’s 3-0 home defeat to Burnley on Sunday which left them ninth in the Sky Bet Championship.

“It is a huge honour for me and I would like to thank the owners, Les Ferdinand and Lee Hoos for entrusting me to lead the club.

Hide Ad

“I would also like to thank Paul Hall and his staff for the hard work they have put in during the interim period.

“Now I am looking forward to getting to work with the players and staff. I already know some of the players from working with them previously and I am aware of a number of them, having followed their careers from afar.

Hide Ad

“There have been some good foundations laid here and now it is my job to work as hard as I can to build on that.

“We want to move the club forward and ensure we are competing at the top end of the Championship table.”

QPRNeil CritchleyBlackpoolAston Villa
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.