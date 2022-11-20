Rangers missed out on the chance to sign Jeremy Sarmiento, the player's father has revealed.

The Brighton winger was called up to the Ecuador World Cup squad and has been named on the bench for the tournament opener against host nation Qatar this afternoon.

The 20-year-old was born in Spain but grew up in London, playing for England up to under 18 level, where he caught the eye of a number of scouts.

According to his dad, Leonel, Rangers were among the clubs who made his son an offer.

Jeremy Sarmiento of Brighton & Hove Albion was wanted by Rangers, according to his father.

He said: "We moved to London when he was seven and he played a lot of street football there.

"When he was older, he got noticed and he had four offers of contracts from clubs - Chelsea, Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace and Rangers.

"He wanted to stay in London and signed for Charlton.

"He had the opportunity to play Under 19s for Ecuador, Spain and England. I always told him he would play in a World Cup one day.

"And he has managed it with Ecuador - my country."