The ex-Ibrox midfielder has been linked with a January move to England

Ex-Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara could make a surprise switch back to England in January after being linked to a trio of clubs ahead of the transfer window opening later this week.

The 29-year-old Finland international departed Rangers to sign for Leeds United in the summer of 2023 after four-and-a-half seasons at Ibrox, but lasted just one season at Elland Road before he completed an £8.4million move to French outfit Rennes in July.

Kamara has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot at Roazhon Park though, starting just eight of the club’s 15 games this season, and faces an uncertain future under new head coach Jorge Sampaoli, who was installed as Julien Stephan’s replacement following his sacking in November. Rennes currently occupy 12th place in Ligue 1. Reports now claim the ex-Gers man could be set for a swift exit from France, with a trio of English clubs eyeing a move for Kamara this January.

According to French football site Jeunes Footeux, EFL Championship Sunderland outfit are plotting a loan move for the midfielder, with their French head coach Regis Le Bris said to be keeping tabs on the ex-Dundee man ahead of making a concrete offer in the coming weeks.

Glen Kamara celebrates his title win with Rangers in 2021. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

The Stadium of Light outfit will face competition from several other clubs, after it was revealed by TDR that both Southampton and Ipswich Town had been keeping tabs on Kamara ahead of the January transfer window. Burnley and Middlesbrough are also credited with interest.

Kamara may not be the only former Old Firm favourite to depart Rennes this month after ex-Celtic forward Jota saw his future thrown into doubt following comments by Rennes boss Sampaoli at the weekend. The 25-year-old only made the move to France in the summer following a nightmare stint with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League and had been loosely linked with a return to Celtic Park.

Jota began the season in the starting XI, but has found himself relegated to the bench by the new head coach. The ex-Benfica man registered an assist after coming off the bench for the final 30 minutes of the recent 4-1 French Cup win over Bordeaux just before the Christmas break. However, Rennes head coach Sampaoli claims the Portuguese winger isn’t ready to start games for him at the moment.