£35million-rated striker was close to Rangers move, Kris Boyd banned by Premiership club, Hearts & Motherwell could challenge Old Firm lockout, Scotland boost - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

There is action in the Championship, Lowland League, Highland League, SWPL1 and Scottish Cup this week, as well as Celtic and Rangers in the Europa League.

Here is all the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL:

Hotshot striker on Old Firm move

Ivan Toney has revealed he was close to signing for both Celtic and Rangers before he made his transformative move to Brentford. Last summer the 25-year-old joined Brentford from Peterborough United for £6million. He hit 33 goals to fire the Bees into the Premier League and is reported to be worth £35m.

He told talkSPORT: “I was going to sign for Celtic but I was also going to sign for Rangers.The fact my name is ringing around to play at international level is a crazy feeling.”

McTominay to return

Scotland are set to receive a huge boost for next month's World Cup qualifiers with Scott McTominay primed for a return to the squad. The Manchester United star missed the triple header earlier this month due to a groin injury but has returned to action for the Red Devils. The midfielder has been a key player as part of the backline for Steve Clarke with Israel and Faroe Islands up next.

Boyd banned

Dundee took the decision to ban Kris Boyd from Dens Park after comments made about the club's on loan striker Leigh Griffiths in his column in the Scottish Sun. According to the Daily Record, Dundee informed Sky Sports that their pundit would not be given access to Saturday’s clash with Rangers, Boyd having to do his reporting duties from a Sky Sports truck with another reporter brought in to do the post-match interviews.

Old Firm away fan lockout

Hearts and Motherwell have written to the SPFL looking for answers over the continued lockout of away fans at Celtic and Rangers. The Old Firm have not allowed any visiting supporters in for league games so far this season. Hearts make a trip to Ibrox next month, while Motherwell earned a draw at the same ground earlier this month despite not having the backing of their own fans. The Daily Mail have reported that the SPFL will only look into it if there is a formal complaint.

Celtic in meltdown

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas has compared Ange Postecoglou to Ronny Deila and believes the Parkhead club are in meltdown.

"Ange Postecoglou looks to me to be the new Ronny Deila,” wrote in his Daily Express column. I am not sure Postecoglou has realised how big Celtic really are before he came in. Celtic are in meltdown just now. I know Ange is going to fight and scrap against anything but he is standing there without even his own No. 2 beside him.”

Howe linked with Newcastle

Former Celtic managerial target Eddie Howe has been linked with the Newcastle United job. The ex-Bournemouth boss was expected to join Celtic in the summer before it fell through and Ange Postecoglou. According to Newcastle World journalist Liam Kennedy, Howe, who has been out of a job since leaving the Cherries in 2020, would be open to taking the job.