£12m ex-Rangers star set to be available for loan from Premier League club

The 20-year-old joined the Toffees in January for £12million which could rise to £16million. At the time it was Rangers’ record sale prior to Calvin Bassey’s move to Ajax this summer.

Signed by Rafa Benitez, Patterson was at the club only two weeks before the Spaniard was replaced by Frank Lampard.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The right-back has featured just once for the first-team with the end of the league season being negatively impacted by an ankle injury which required surgery.

He has been involved during pre-season but Republic of Ireland international Seamus Coleman is currently first-choice right-back and captain.

According to The Sun, Everton are keen for Patterson to go on loan and get regular football with a number of English Championship sides put on alert.

Lampard conceded that he expects the Toffees to be in another relegation battle after going down heavily to Minnesota United in a friendly.