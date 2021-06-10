Prolific 31-goal Celtic target 'considering offer', Rangers tipped to beat rivals to Leeds defender, Hibs' Arsenal hope, Old Firm move proposed - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

Rumour Mill

It’s one day before the European Championships kick off and Scottish football is gearing up for the national side’s start against the Czech Republic on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile the transfer window has opened and while there aren’t too many maoves being made – there has been no shortage of talk and speculation.

Claubs are making preparations for the new season on - and off - the pitch with pre-season now just a few weeks away.

Here's what is making the headlines across Scotland this morning...

Old Firm options

Leeds defender Barry Douglas would snub a more lucrative move to Celtic to join Rangers, believes former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor. The defender has been linked with a move back to Scotland but could stay at Blackburn where he has been on loan. (Football Insider)

Due south

Rangers deputy chairman John Bennett believes the Carabao Cup in England should invite Rangers, Celtic and more of Scotland’s bigger clubs to participate (Scottish Sun)

Wyke up time?

Sunderland have offered a new contract to striker Charlie Wyke, however the forward is considering another alternative offer from ‘elsewhere’ amid continued links to Celtic and Nottingham Forest. (Sunderland Echo)

New Bee buzzing

Premier League new boys Brentford have signed Nathan Young-Coombes from Rangers. The youngster was one of clutch of youth players released from Ibrox earlier this week. (Scottish Sun)

Czech the venue

The Czech Republic are still protesting the use of Hampden as a Euro 2020 venue after pulling out of their Scottish training base last month. Officials believe alternatives should be sought because of covid isolation procedures in Scotland. (The Herald)

Gunner happen?

Hibs hope to have 5000 fans inside Easter Road for the visit of Arsenal next month. Mikel Arteta’s side visit in a glamour friendly and the club hopes to have a significant spectator number in the stands - a figure which could rise to 7000 (Evening News)

Stand to deliver

Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay believes around 3500 supporters will be back at Tynecastle for the start of the club’s Premiership campaign with talks over admittance still ongoing (Evening News)

Shock departure

Former Hearts defender Danny Grainger has left his role as manager of Workington Town to pursue another career opportunity in football (News and Star)

Outstanding candidate

Tony Asghar says Tam Courts was Dundee United’s outstanding candidate to replace Micky Mellon (The Scotsman)