Premier Sports to show Dundee v Rangers and Dundee United v Celtic - but no dates confirmed

Both Old Firm clubs have been given trips to Tayside in the last eight of the competition, but due to each club’s potential European commitments, the broadcaster is unable to announce a full schedule.

If Celtic overcome Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League knock-out play-off and Rangers do likewise against Dortmund in their Europa League tie, then both clubs would be due to play the Thursdays before and after the Scottish Cup weekend of March 11.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Dens Park and Tannadice so close to each other, the authorities are highly unlikely to sanction the two matches being played on the same day, with one match potentially being moved to the Monday night. Discussions are ongoing with all relevant parties as to when the games could be played.

Dundee and Rangers meet at Dens Park in the Scottish Cup.

A statement from Premier Sports read: “Premier Sports will bring you exclusive live coverage of two Scottish Cup Quarter-final ties next month, featuring two Glasgow sides meeting two Dundee sides.“Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers side face a trip to Dens Park to take on Dundee, with neither side yet to concede a goal in this year's competition.‌”In-form Celtic also face a trip north-east, as they take on Dundee United at Tannadice for a place in the semi-finals.‌”Details of both fixtures will be confirmed shortly.”

With Premier Sports selecting those matches, BBC Scotland are set to show Hearts v St Mirren and Motherwell v Hibs live on terrestrial television.