Premier Sports Cup: Last 16 ties scheduled as Rangers get night-time game and Celtic tie of round lands Sunday slot

The Premier Sports Cup last 16 takes place over the weekend of August 14.

Rangers v Dunfermline at Ibrox will kick off the weekend’s action, with the two playing on Friday, August 13 at 7.30pm, live on Premier Sports.

On Saturday, August 14, three non-televised matches will take place at 3pm, with Ayr hosting Dundee United, Motherwell travelling to Dundee and Livingston taking on St Mirren.

Raith Rovers host Aberdeen at noon on Sunday, August 15, live on Premier Sports, and Celtic’s clash with Hearts is also to be broadcast later that day at 3pm.

Hibs v Kilmarnock will be played at 2pm that day, as will Arbroath v St Johnstone at Gayfield. Both ties will not be televised.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the tournament will take place at Celtic Park following the conclusion of Celtic against Hearts.

It is anticipated that, under current government guidance, clubs may be able to host capacity crowds over that weekend.