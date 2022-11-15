A sizeable proportion of the Rangers support want the axe to fall on Van Bronckhorst due to poor league form and a disastrous Champions League campaign against Liverpool, Napoli and Ajax. The clamour for his exit has led to a flurry of managers being mooted for a potential move to Govan, including Knutsen, who is currently in charge of Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt. However, the 54-year-old – who has been linked with both Celtic and Aberdeen in the past year – says he is very content in the Arctic Circle as he focuses on the rest of the season.