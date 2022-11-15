News you can trust since 1817
Potential Rangers target responds to speculation - 'I do not answer any telephone calls'

Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen has distanced himself from a potential move to Rangers as speculation over current Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst continues.

By Ross McLeish
6 hours ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 9:12am
Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen has been linked with vacancies at Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen in the past year.
With Rangers trailing Celtic by nine points in the cinch Premiership, Van Bronckhorst’s position is under intense scrutiny. The Dutchman travelled back his homeland in the wake of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against St Mirren and is expected to hold talks with the club’s board, although some media reports state that those discussions are yet to take place.

A sizeable proportion of the Rangers support want the axe to fall on Van Bronckhorst due to poor league form and a disastrous Champions League campaign against Liverpool, Napoli and Ajax. The clamour for his exit has led to a flurry of managers being mooted for a potential move to Govan, including Knutsen, who is currently in charge of Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt. However, the 54-year-old – who has been linked with both Celtic and Aberdeen in the past year – says he is very content in the Arctic Circle as he focuses on the rest of the season.

“Firstly, I have Morten Wivestad as my agent,” said Knutsen. “I have been clear that now I stand with my head in a pressure cooker, and things that are outside Bodo/Glimt I am completely uninterested in. I do not want any enquiries, and I do not answer any telephone calls. I only have 100 per cent focus on Bodo/Glimt.”

Other managers touted as potential replacements for Van Bronckhorst include ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

