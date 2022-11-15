With Rangers trailing Celtic by nine points in the cinch Premiership, Van Bronckhorst’s position is under intense scrutiny. The Dutchman travelled back his homeland in the wake of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against St Mirren and is expected to hold talks with the club’s board, although some media reports state that those discussions are yet to take place.
A sizeable proportion of the Rangers support want the axe to fall on Van Bronckhorst due to poor league form and a disastrous Champions League campaign against Liverpool, Napoli and Ajax. The clamour for his exit has led to a flurry of managers being mooted for a potential move to Govan, including Knutsen, who is currently in charge of Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt. However, the 54-year-old – who has been linked with both Celtic and Aberdeen in the past year – says he is very content in the Arctic Circle as he focuses on the rest of the season.
“Firstly, I have Morten Wivestad as my agent,” said Knutsen. “I have been clear that now I stand with my head in a pressure cooker, and things that are outside Bodo/Glimt I am completely uninterested in. I do not want any enquiries, and I do not answer any telephone calls. I only have 100 per cent focus on Bodo/Glimt.”
Other managers touted as potential replacements for Van Bronckhorst include ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche.