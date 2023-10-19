The on-field struggles of the striker purchased from Cremonese in a £4million deal have come to symbolise the club’s flawed summer player recruitment central to Michael Beale losing his job a fortnight ago, and Clement’s appointment at the weekend. But the Belgian 49-year-old points to Dessers having “succeeded before” as demonstrating the “potential” exists for the forward to do so again. The frontman was top scorer in the 2021-22 Europa Conference League in netting 10 times at Feyenoord after claiming the same accolade in the covid-abandoned Dutch top flight two years earlier with 15 goals for Heracles. He also netted 29 goals for second tier NAC Breda in 2016-17.

Clement recalled how his impact on the status of Ally Samatta on his arrival at Genk five years ago as evidence he restore the confidence of misfiring strikers. “I will give him [Dessers] all the tools for that and then it’s about him doing it,” he said. “That’s the same for every player. We will give them the tools to get the best out of them. Then it’s for the player to take it. I have seen this process before. That’s why I say we need to give all possibilities for the players to step up.

