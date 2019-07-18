Portsmouth boss reveals key aspect of Ross McCrorie's loan deal from Rangers

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has revealed that Rangers have the ability to recall Ross McCrorie in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old agreed on a move to the south coast as he seeks regular first-team football this season amid heavy competition in the midfield area at Ibrox.

Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie.

It was reported at the time of the loan that Portsmouth had the option to buy the player, something that was rubbished by manager Steven Gerrard.

Not only is that not the case, Jackett now admits they may be forced to say goodbye to the player if Rangers want him back midway through the season.

Jackett told the Portsmouth News: “There is an option to recall him in January.

“We have two long-term loans at the moment, in Sean Raggett there isn’t [an option] and in McCrorie there is."

On McCrorie's signing, he added: "Ross gives you a little bit of everything in midfield, he’s a very, very good all-round midfield player.

“We do think he can develop in terms of his forward play, not just holding, he has the athleticism and power to get forward and get on the end of things.

“I wouldn’t limit him to just being defensive or a holder necessarily, I’d say he has to go into our midfield and do a little bit of everything.

“I hope it’s a coup, we’ll see if he can integrate and take to League One football.”