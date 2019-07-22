Porn interrupts Rangers v Blackburn Rovers friendly for fans watching

Rangers fans tuning into a stream of the club's friendly with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday were treated to something unexpected.

After around 20 minutes of the 1-1 draw with the English side a clip, which the Herald described as dodgy X-rated footage, appeared.

At the time Rangers men were drawing 0-0 with former Celtic manager Tony Mowbray's side before the porn appeared.

Rock Sport Radio's Bill Young tweeted: "Can't believe 20 mins in my Rangers TV feed hijacked by some dodgy porn channel ffs."

What the viewers who were watching via a stream were greeted to wasn't the match at Ibrox with the feed hijacked.

Subscribers to the RangersTV unlimited package were able to watch the game for free, while fans had the opportunity to pay £12 to see the match. Those watching on the official channel weren't affected.

Jermain Defoe opened the scoring for Steven Gerrard's side but they were pegged back after half-time.

* An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that those watching on Gers TV saw the x-rated footage. But that wasn't the case. Only those watching on a stream.