Phillipe Clement would bring 'clarity' to Rangers as Nicolas Raskin speaks on 'bad spiral' under Michael Beale
Clement is among the favourites for the Rangers job and is expected to be interviewed for the post by the Ibrox hierarchy in the coming days, along with current Yokohama F Marinos coach Kevin Muscat and Scott Parker, the former Bournemouth manager most recently in charge at Club Brugge.
And it was with Brugge that Raskin – as a young player establishing himself with fellow Juliper Pro League side Standard Leige – was able to see fellow countryman Clement at close quarters as the now 49-year-old worked his charms to dominate the nation’s top flight. Initially a title winner at the helm for Genk in 2018-19, a move to the Brugge side he had previously played for allowed him to continue to monopolise the competition as he then enjoyed further championship success in 2019-20 and 2020-21. A switch to Monaco the following season led to him piloting the Principality club to a third-placed finish in Ligue 1, before he was removed from his role when they slipped to sixth last season.
Asked if Clement would appear a good fit for Rangers, Raskin said: “Yeah, I think he’d bring some clarity and an attacking style, so I think he’d be good. I don’t know him personally but he did very well with the two teams he had in Belgium. And he also did incredibly well at Monaco. So let’s see what happens in the future.”
Raskin believes Rangers’ 3-0 win away to St MIrren on Sunday under interim Steven Davis demonstrates the team are ready to move on from a torturous period with whoever is in place following the two-week international break. The amiable 22-year-old did, though, spare some sympathy for the deposed Michael Beale, who pushed hard to bring the playmaker to Ibrox in January. “It’s a bit sad for everybody because the gaffer believed in everybody and put us on the field. We were in a bad spiral,” he said, the recent desperate defeats to Aberdeen and Aris Limassol either side of Beale’s sacking leaving the support in ferment “Obviously I can’t really say too much - we just weren’t good enough to deserve the wins. Now it’s time to look forward, to work hard and then to grow. We’ll take it game after game and look forward.”