Philippe Clement would bring 'clarity' to Rangers as Nicolas Raskin speaks on 'bad spiral' under Michael Beale

Clement is among the favourites for the Rangers job and is expected to be interviewed for the post by the Ibrox hierarchy in the coming days, along with current Yokohama F Marinos coach Kevin Muscat and Scott Parker, the former Bournemouth manager most recently in charge at Club Brugge.

And it was with Brugge that Raskin – as a young player establishing himself with fellow Jupiler Pro League side Standard Leige – was able to see fellow countryman Clement at close quarters as the now 49-year-old worked his charms to dominate the nation’s top flight. Initially a title winner at the helm for Genk in 2018-19, a move to the Brugge side he had previously played for allowed him to continue to monopolise the competition as he then enjoyed further championship success in 2019-20 and 2020-21. A switch to Monaco the following season led to him piloting the Principality club to a third-placed finish in Ligue 1, before he was removed from his role when they slipped to sixth last season.

Asked if Clement would appear a good fit for Rangers, Raskin said: “Yeah, I think he’d bring some clarity and an attacking style, so I think he’d be good. I don’t know him personally but he did very well with the two teams he had in Belgium. And he also did incredibly well at Monaco. So let’s see what happens in the future.”

Nicolas Raskin believes Rangers still have the squad to compete for the title.