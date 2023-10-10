The prospect of Rangers appointing Philippe Clement as their new manager gathered pace on Tuesday, with several bookmakers closing down their markets on who will replace Michael Beale amid media reports that the Belgian has been offered a four-year contract by the Ibrox board.

Former Club Brugge and Monaco boss Clement is one of a clutch of candidates Rangers have spoken to over the past week as they look to find a successor to Beale, who was sacked nine days ago. Saudi Arabian outlet Al-Riyadiah is reporting that the 49-year-old, who is also being courted by Pro League outfit Al-Shabab, has been offered a long-term deal at Ibrox and that he is their preferred candidate. And on the back of that, prominent oddsmen have suspended the betting on the next Rangers manager.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Punters seem convinced that Phillipe Clement is going to be the new Rangers manager and Betfair has suspended betting on this market after the former Monaco boss was heavily backed when 4/9 to take over at Ibrox. The Gers have work to do this season if they want to catch Celtic and fans will be hoping Clement is the right man to overturn the current seven point deficit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are understood to be in final stages of their recruitment process, with chief executive James Bisgrove leading a delegation of directors to conduct interviews in London. The board expect to have their new manager in place by the end of this week so they can prepare the squad for the upcoming league match against Hibs on October 21. Clement, who has been out of work since June after he was sacked by Monaco, has always been one of the leading candidates.