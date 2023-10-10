Philippe Clement to Rangers gathers pace as Saudi media make claim and bookmakers close markets
Former Club Brugge and Monaco boss Clement is one of a clutch of candidates Rangers have spoken to over the past week as they look to find a successor to Beale, who was sacked nine days ago. Saudi Arabian outlet Al-Riyadiah is reporting that the 49-year-old, who is also being courted by Pro League outfit Al-Shabab, has been offered a long-term deal at Ibrox and that he is their preferred candidate. And on the back of that, prominent oddsmen have suspended the betting on the next Rangers manager.
Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Punters seem convinced that Phillipe Clement is going to be the new Rangers manager and Betfair has suspended betting on this market after the former Monaco boss was heavily backed when 4/9 to take over at Ibrox. The Gers have work to do this season if they want to catch Celtic and fans will be hoping Clement is the right man to overturn the current seven point deficit.”
Rangers are understood to be in final stages of their recruitment process, with chief executive James Bisgrove leading a delegation of directors to conduct interviews in London. The board expect to have their new manager in place by the end of this week so they can prepare the squad for the upcoming league match against Hibs on October 21. Clement, who has been out of work since June after he was sacked by Monaco, has always been one of the leading candidates.
Rangers trail Premiership leaders Celtic by seven points after just eight games, but have a Viaplay Cup semi-final to look forward to at the start of November against Hearts at Hampden.