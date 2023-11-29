Philippe Clement believes having European football to look forward to in the new year will “add stature” to Rangers as a club.

The Ibrox side take on Aris Limassol on Thursday evening knowing that a victory at home will prolong their involvement in the Europa League beyond the group stage. Clement has been keen to foster a winning mentality among the squad of players he inherited from Michael Beale and believes success on the Continent will form a key part of that.

He said: “Being in Europe after January is an important thing for the club, for the players also. Everybody likes to play with all Europe watching these games. As a club, it’s also important to have good European results because it adds stature to your club. I want ambitious people in the building. I want to create winners. And winners are, for me, people who always want to win. Not one competition, or two. They want to win everything they do, they want to win in training.”

Philippe Clement oversees a Rangers training session as he mulls over his possible starting line-up to face Aris Limassol

Clement revealed he would like to redress the “imbalance” of the squad but said he would need the next month to fully assess what needs to be done in the January window. “How long have I been here now? Five weeks? It is still five weeks at least until January so I am only halfway on the journey to really make good decisions around that,” he said. “There are a few players that I didn’t even see yet on the pitch to play games or who have trained two or three times in the five weeks.