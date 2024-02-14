Philippe Clement insists 'what a difference' as Rangers boss talks up team despite missed chances

Rangers manager Phillipe Clement at full time after the 3-1 victory over Ross County at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Philippe Clement said he couldn’t have asked for more from his players despite Rangers falling a goal short of supplanting Celtic at the top of the table.

A double from Cyriel Dessers and a late John Souttar header helped the Ibrox side to a 3-1 win over Ross County that saw them draw level with their rivals on points and goal difference but still behind on goals scored.

Rangers managed 43 shots – 23 on target – throughout the match but were far too wasteful on a night when County goalkeeper George Wickens was in stellar form.

Clement urged his players to get back into position for kick-off rather than celebrating Souttar’s header two minutes into injury time but insisted he was not hugely disappointed at failing to find the fourth goal that would have taken Rangers top for the first time in 18 months.

“I see a team growing week by week, month by month,” said the Belgian. “We had wave after wave of attacks, good possession play, good runs together, good tempo, and good shots. But we also had a goalkeeper on the other side who maybe had an evening of his life and a few times luck also on his side.

“It could’ve been much more. But of course, as a manager you need to be happy, although I’m not so [readily] happy, with a 3-1 victory. I cannot ask more of my players than what they are doing now.

“I think every supporter who was in the stadium, and was there four months ago, would say ‘What a difference from all the players on the pitch.’ So, this is something we need to continue doing and then we’re going to take a lot of points.”

County, who equalised through Simon Murray, were still in the contest right until Souttar’s goal.