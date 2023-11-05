Philippe Clement insists Genk and Brugge success can propel pursuit of silverware with Rangers

Rangers manager Philippe Clement oversees training on Friday ahead of the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hearts. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Philippe Clement believes his background of success can help foster a winning mentality within the Rangers dressing room.

The Belgian enjoyed a glittering career both as a player and as a manager in his homeland, collecting 14 different baubles with Genk and Club Brugge.

Clement will look to lead Rangers past Hearts and into the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden this afternoon and feels his achievements make it easier to guide others to enjoy big moments of their own.

He said: “Of course it can help because it was the same for me. When I had never won, someone else had the experience and it gives you more confidence how to do it when they come with the guidance. So it can help.

“I think it also works that way with players that have won things. It’s like when you are a small boy and you play on the street with your friends.

“If someone is winning all the games you want to be in his team. We need to use these experiences, but there are players in the changing room who have won trophies.

“They can use their own experiences. The most important thing is not to think too much about it. They need to focus on what they have to do every day, not thinking about the end of the road.