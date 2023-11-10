Rangers' Ross McCausland is in talks over a new contract.

Last month the Belgian took over from Michael Beale, who departed after the Light Blues – already knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers and beaten at home by Celtic – heard the sound of boos yet again after they had lost 3-1 to Aberdeen at Ibrox. Under Clement, Rangers are six games unbeaten – collecting five wins and a draw – and the 2-1 Europa League win over Sparta Prague on Thursday means a home victory over Aris Limassol later this month will secure progression to the knockout round play-off, with a trip to Group C leaders Real Betis still to go and top spot still achievable.

The former Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco manager is happy with progress at Ibrox so far, ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Livingston in West Lothian on Sunday. “It is not yet that the team knows what to do in each situation, we are still working on that but that is normal, it is three and a half weeks, really short,” said Clement, who confirmed young forward Ross McCausland is “in talks” about a new contract. “But it is important that they start to learn what to do as a team against every formation and they are getting better and better at that.

“Everything becomes faster, smoother, because it becomes more natural. We are not working with robots or machines we are working with people. You don’t know what is going to happen, there are so many things you can’t control. At the moment the players are really focused, really concentrated on every meeting that they are making big steps forward, faster. And I have to say this is the fastest way that a team I have worked with has reacted because of the concentration, maybe also because they come from a very low and deep point and they realised it. I know if everybody starts to do the things together that we will create a good team, who creates a lot of chances, who doesn’t give away a lot of chances and then it is about fine tuning.”

