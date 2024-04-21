Philippe Clement explains benched Connor Goldson Rangers situation and says he got what was expected from team

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has stressed that Connor Goldson was rested rather than dropped as the Ibrox side overcame Hearts at Hampden to set up a first Old Firm Scottish Cup final since 2002.

Clement’s under-pressure side needed a positive result following a turbulent seven days where they fell further behind Celtic in the title race after dropping five points against Ross County and Dundee. The Belgian made several changes to his side from the goalless draw at Dens Park in midweek with Goldson’s absence drawing the most attention. The centre half has been a first pick when fit but was listed among the substitutes at Hampden as Rangers progressed to next month's final after a double from Cyriel Dessers.

Goldson was replaced by the 35-year-old Leon Balogun, who was solid in the centre of defence next to John Souttar. Clement explained he had planned to rest Goldson in the midweek draw against Dundee. “When I came in we had at that moment four really good centre backs with Connor, John, Leon and Ben Davies," he said. "Ben has also been injured a long time and is coming back now.

Philippe Clement celebrates Rangers' opener in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts.

"Connor did a massive job the last couple of months when we have been the best defence. But he looked a little bit tired to me last week. My idea was to let Leon play on Wednesday, to give Connor a breather. But Leon became sick then so there were circumstances where you need to adapt. I know the quality of these four guys, I know they are going to push the next few weeks to be in the team. If I can have more headaches like that in all the positions then I am sure we are going to be really successful the next couple of weeks.”

He knows they will need to be successful for longer than that – there are five league games left as well as, on May 25, an Old Firm Scottish Cup final. The last time the teams met at this stage Rangers triumphed 3-2 in all-time classic settled by Peter Lovenkrands’ last-minute winner.

“Everybody is really excited,” said Clement, who has still to experience his first victory over Celtic after one loss and a draw in their last meeting earlier this month. “I hear it’s been 22 years since the last Scottish Cup final with the Old Firm. So I think there will be a big rush for tickets and for people to do a lot to be at that game.” To say it’s pleasing it not a good word. It’s what I expected. It’s what I demanded, it’s what I wanted. It was what I knew I would get from the team, also.”

Clement was confident that Rangers has recovered from their recent travails. They return to league action this weekend against St Mirren. “Our level is going to rise again,” he promised. ““We have been lacking rhythm. But today, if you see the bench, it is stronger again and that’s going to be important in the next couple of weeks when it’s one game a week.