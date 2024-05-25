Philippe Clement discusses Rangers legend, better than Nou Camp comment and why he's not going to Portugal

Ibrox boss knows the importance of history at Ibrox

Philippe Clement was never likely to offer up a “let’s win it for Walter!” battle cry but the Rangers manager is a man who clearly knows and values history.

This is a significant afternoon for the club on two accounts, with the unveiling of the statue of Walter Smith taking place at Ibrox just hours before the team will look to upset the odds by defeating Celtic at Hampden in the first Old Firm Scottish Cup final for 22 years.

Smith’s legacy as Rangers’ greatest manager of the modern era was carefully nurtured over two distinct but successful spells in charge and included winning this competition on five separate occasions. How Rangers fans would love to see Clement mark a poignant day by likewise lifting the world’s oldest football trophy, although the pragmatic Belgian was eager not to conflate the twin events of the afternoon.

“It’s a really a huge thing – and a normal thing also – that a club does that for somebody who was so important for a club and deserves this recognition,” he said of the statue of his predecessor. “The cup final is something else. It’s a game about winning trophies and those two things are separate from each other.”

Few managers get to experience the sort of longevity Smith enjoyed at Ibrox. His first stint, beginning initially as Graeme Souness’ assistant in 1986, lasted for 12 years as Rangers compiled nine successive league titles, while he returned in 2007 for a further four years in charge. Results and success will determine just how long Clement remains in post but he has shown a willingness to assimilate himself with his environment in the hope that his stay may also become a long-term one.

“All those things are interesting to me,” he added about Rangers’ history. “I’ve been to the museum at Edmiston House and I have to say that it’s impressive. I’ve been in a few places like in Camp Nou and I think the Rangers one is better! That was four or five years ago and maybe they’ve changed it and I’m saying something silly. But back then it was not of the standards of the museum at Rangers. For me it’s an important thing if you come somewhere to know the history of the club, to understand the people and the city also.

“That’s also the reason that we’re not going on holiday to Portugal or Spain this year or some magical island in the sun. I’m going to be here with my wife for a week and we’re going to see the north of Scotland. Probably on the phone the whole time but I will see some things.”