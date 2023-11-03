Philippe Clement confirms the 4 Rangers players who will miss Hearts semi-final with one star set to return

Rangers could welcome back Tom Lawrence but will still be without four first-team players when they face Hearts in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Tom Lawrence has not featured for Rangers since being injured in the 1-0 win over Real Betis on September 21. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Ibrox side have not had their injury troubles to seek this season with new manager Philippe Clement expressing frustration with the fitness issues he has inherited since taking charge last month.

Todd Cantwell, Kieran Dowell, Danilo and Borna Barisic have all recovered from injuries in the past fortnight with Lawrence set to hand the side a further boost by returning from the knock that has kept him sidelined since the 1-0 win over Real Betis on September 21.

Clement did not include the Englishman among his list of absentees, stating: "John Souttar will not be available for selection, Nico Raskin, Rabbi Matondo and Kemar Roofe will also be unavailable. Should everything go well, everyone else should be available."

Souttar has a muscle problem while Raskin was stretchered off with an ankle injury in the league clash with Hearts last weekend. Matondo picked up a knee injury at the end of September that has been given a six-week recovery period while Kemar Roofe has been taken out of action in order to get to the bottom of a series of recurring injuries that have hampered his Ibrox career.