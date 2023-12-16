The three-times Belgian title winner goes into the decider with Aberdeen after eight weeks in post having lost his previous two domestic cup finals, with Genk in 2018 and Club Brugge two years later. In both these seasons the defeats merely denied him up and league doubles. Perhaps why he refuses to see success at Hampden as crucial to earning early buy-in from the club’s faithful over what he is doing with the Ibrox side. “For me, no [that is not the case],” the 49-year-old said. “Because I know what I am doing with the team and I know what it will be long term. I know we are going to win trophies with the club. That I know; I don’t have any doubt about that. But it is not a guarantee for tomorrw. That’s something else.”

Following one of the club’s finest European outcomes over the past decade earned with the 3-2 victory away to Real Betis on Thursday that clinched top spot in their Europa League section, Clement does not believe the improved synergy he has sought between team and fans could be threatened by events at the national stadium. “Short-term yes maybe, but whatever happens, it’s not decisive for the rest of the season,” he said. “Some people try to say this game is decisive for the season. No. Two months ago the synergy with the fans was not good. It was exceptional in Seville. The players won some credit along the way and they deserve it for what they’ve been doing.

